For sale near Lyon: Family house with heated pool in Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or

Minutes from the centre of Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or, west of Lyon, this 210 sqm family home blends old-world charm with modern comfort: 5 bedrooms, flat leafy grounds of 1,650 sqm and a heated pool. Take the tour.

A ~210 sqm, 5-bedroom family home on 1,650 sqm of flat, leafy grounds with a heated pool, listed exclusively at €1,390,000, in one of the most sought-after areas west of Lyon. The tour.

Minutes from the centre of Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or, in calm, green surroundings, this family property blends old-world charm with modern comfort — air conditioning, home automation and fibre included.

Newsletter MySweetimmo

Single-level living, garden side

The ground floor revolves around a vast living space — lounge with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen — opening wide onto the garden. A master bedroom with its own bathroom completes this level: you can live entirely on one floor.

Upstairs, two charming children’s bedrooms each enjoy their own mezzanine — playful, practical spaces that will grow with the family. The souplex — a converted semi-basement level, common in French homes — adds a family room, an extra suite and the laundry room.

An annex full of possibilities

In the garden, an independent annex with water supply offers options galore: a quiet home office, entertaining space or guest rooms.

À lire aussi A vendre à Paris 7e : Duplex au dernier étage d’un hôtel particulier

The neighbourhood

Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or is the residential west of Lyon at its best: the Monts d’Or hills for weekend walks, central Lyon 15 minutes away, and genuine village life. Non-resident buyers should budget roughly 7-8% notary fees on top of the price.

Price: €1,390,000 (sole agency). Energy rating (DPE): diagnostics under way. Contact: Barnes

Cet article vous a aidé ? Soutenez MySweetImmo et aidez-nous à rester gratuit pour tous.

Paramétrez vos consentements Coucou, c'est nous... les sweet Cookies ! 🍪 On adore que vous soyez gourmand de nos contenus. Mais pour rendre votre visite encore plus sweet, on aimerait vous accompagner avec quelques cookies — promis, ils sont sans calories. Ça vous dit ? Vous vous demandez pourquoi on vous sert des cookies ? 🍪 Compter nos visiteurs, c'est important ! C’est simple : on veut rendre votre expérience ici aussi sweet que nos contenus. Les cookies nous aident à compter vos visites pour mieux comprendre vos préférences, à vous chouchouter en vous proposant ce que vous aimez, et à vous assurer de ne rien manquer. Et ne vous inquiétez pas, ils sont toujours sans calories ! Fonctionnalités Fonctionnalités Toujours activé Le stockage ou l'accès technique est strictement nécessaire à la finalité légitime de permettre l'utilisation d'un service spécifique explicitement demandé par l'abonné ou l'utilisateur, ou aux seules fins d'effectuer la transmission d'une communication sur un réseau de communications électroniques. Preferences Preferences The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user. Statistiques Statistiques The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes. Le stockage technique ou l'accès utilisé exclusivement à des fins statistiques anonymes. Sans assignation à comparaître, conformité volontaire de la part de votre fournisseur de services Internet ou enregistrements supplémentaires provenant d'un tiers, les informations stockées ou récupérées à cette seule fin ne peuvent généralement pas être utilisées pour vous identifier. Marketing Marketing Le stockage ou l'accès technique est nécessaire pour créer des profils d'utilisateur afin d'envoyer de la publicité ou pour suivre l'utilisateur sur un site Web ou sur plusieurs sites Web à des fins de marketing similaires. Accepter Refuser Préférences Sauvegarder Préférences

Paramétrez vos consentements