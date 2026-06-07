For sale near Lyon: Family house with heated pool in Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or
Minutes from the centre of Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or, west of Lyon, this 210 sqm family home blends old-world charm with modern comfort: 5 bedrooms, flat leafy grounds of 1,650 sqm and a heated pool. Take the tour.
A ~210 sqm, 5-bedroom family home on 1,650 sqm of flat, leafy grounds with a heated pool, listed exclusively at €1,390,000, in one of the most sought-after areas west of Lyon. The tour.
Minutes from the centre of Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or, in calm, green surroundings, this family property blends old-world charm with modern comfort — air conditioning, home automation and fibre included.
Single-level living, garden side
The ground floor revolves around a vast living space — lounge with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen — opening wide onto the garden. A master bedroom with its own bathroom completes this level: you can live entirely on one floor.
Upstairs, two charming children’s bedrooms each enjoy their own mezzanine — playful, practical spaces that will grow with the family. The souplex — a converted semi-basement level, common in French homes — adds a family room, an extra suite and the laundry room.
An annex full of possibilities
In the garden, an independent annex with water supply offers options galore: a quiet home office, entertaining space or guest rooms.
The neighbourhood
Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or is the residential west of Lyon at its best: the Monts d’Or hills for weekend walks, central Lyon 15 minutes away, and genuine village life. Non-resident buyers should budget roughly 7-8% notary fees on top of the price.
Price: €1,390,000 (sole agency). Energy rating (DPE): diagnostics under way. Contact: Barnes